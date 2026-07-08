IBPS lists who can apply for immigration exemption letters as per August 1, 2026 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Immigration and Border Protection Services, IBPS, has announced that specific categories of persons may be eligible to apply for an exemption letter from August 1, 2026, introducing a clearer public framework for requests handled by the Division of Admission and Expulsion.

Under the new notice, persons born in St. Maarten who have never left the country may be considered eligible to apply for an exemption letter.

The exemption process may also be available to minors born outside St. Maarten where travel abroad was necessary because of documented medical circumstances involving a mother who is a resident of St. Maarten. Supporting medical documentation will be required in such cases.

Persons who previously held legal residency in St. Maarten and whose residence permit has been expired for more than three months but less than one year are also included among the categories that may be considered.

The additional categories are essential workers, persons employed by the Government of St. Maarten and persons who operate a business in St. Maarten and are the sole director of that business.

IBPS stressed that applicants are not automatically entitled to an exemption simply because they fall within one of the identified groups. Every request will be assessed individually and submission of an application does not guarantee approval.

The announcement represents a notable clarification of the publicly available exemption process.

Existing immigration application guidance published through Government's online services states that once a residence permit has been expired for more than three months, the matter becomes a first-time request and the applicant must request an exemption letter from the Minister of Justice. That publicly available guidance does not set out the six specific exemption categories contained in the new IBPS notice.

The clearest documented change, based on the official public information reviewed, is therefore that IBPS has now expressly identified categories of applicants who may be considered eligible for an exemption letter.

Of particular significance is the position of former legal residents. The existing published guidance establishes the three-month expiry point at which an application becomes a first-time request requiring an exemption letter. The August 1 notice now specifies that persons whose permits have been expired for more than three months but less than one year may be considered eligible to apply for the exemption.

The notice also expressly recognizes essential workers, Government employees and sole directors of businesses as possible exemption applicants.

The category for persons born in St. Maarten who have never left the country addresses another specific circumstance, while the provision for minors born abroad because their resident mothers had to travel for documented medical reasons creates a defined route for those cases to be assessed.

The new notice does not state that the underlying residence permit requirements have been abolished or that exemption applicants will automatically receive legal residency. Existing Government immigration guidance continues to contain separate document and application requirements for extensions and first-time residence permits.

The exemption letter process therefore appears to function as a route allowing certain cases to be considered within the immigration application process, rather than an automatic approval of residency. This is an inference based on the wording of the new notice and the existing official application guidance.

IBPS advised the public to contact the Immigration and Border Protection Services for additional information concerning application procedures and requirements.

The Division of Admission and Expulsion also reminded applicants that all cases will be reviewed individually and that approval is not guaranteed.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/ibps-lists-who-can-apply-for-immigration-exemption-letters-as-per-august-1-2026