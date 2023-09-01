“Les Promenades de Quartier d’Orléans” delivered at the end of November 2023 | FAXINFO

Following on from the field visit to the Semsamar projects, the officials attended the progress of the work on the multi-activity room in Quartier d'Orléans, now adorned with its metal structure.

"Les Promenades de Quartier d'Orléans" is a project led by Semsamar and Émilie Nahon, director of the sustainable and resilient development project of Saint-Martin at the prefecture, which aims to revitalize the district by offering a living environment that significantly improves the daily life of the inhabitants and inviting the population of Saint-Martin to take a fresh look at Quartier d'Orléans. Financed 65% by REACT-EU (European fund) and 35% by Semsamar, project owner, with a financial contribution from CAF to the tune of €200.000, the project will breathe new life into Quartier d'Orléans. with the multi-activity room, located in the heart of the Residence Palmeraies and which will also be accessible for schoolchildren. It will have a multi-sports and digital area, as well as changing rooms and showers. Ping-pong tables, synthetic mini-football cages, space for expression, wifi access, everything has been thought out so that all generations of Quartier d'Orléans can flourish in this innovative structure at the service of the inhabitants. Semsamar, which hires locals on the site, will manage the first year of this developed and unifying living space, creator of social ties. The metal structure manufactured in mainland France is in the final phase of installation. The laying of the PVC will take place next week, as well as the cladding and the floor. A public space will be offered to the population with various walks: artistic, "well-being", discovery, as well as gardens and activity areas such as a children's playground. LED and solar lights will illuminate the spaces including the artistic zone. Ephemeral works will be exhibited there, highlighting local artists and the artistic section of the Robert Weinum high school. A partnership with Mix'Art will allow the creation of two additional artistic frescoes in the district. The association of Compagnons Bâtisseurs will participate in the development of the "Promenades de Quartier d'Orléans" with the creation and installation of logs. The inauguration is scheduled for the end of November 2023, with impatience. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/les-promenades-de-quartier-dorleans-livrees-fin-novembre-2023/