Minister Brug Official Statement Regarding the Suspension of the Chef de Cabinet | Government of Sint Maarten

As Minister of Public Health Social Development and 

Labor, I would like to inform the general public that yesterday I was informed through an 

official correspondence from the Prime Minister that he made a decision to suspend 

access to the Government building and Government platforms of my Chef de Cabinet 

based on a supposed incident that took place yesterday January 7th in my office 

without me being present. I find it quite unfortunate that such decision was made 

without allowing the competent authority which is my person to hear both parties and 

decide on a way forward.

Nonetheless after having heard all parties involved in this process, I stand in full support 

of my Chef de Cabinet as based on my own research conducted today.​

