Minister Brug Official Statement Regarding the Suspension of the Chef de Cabinet | Government of Sint Maarten

As Minister of Public Health Social Development and

Labor, I would like to inform the general public that yesterday I was informed through an

official correspondence from the Prime Minister that he made a decision to suspend

access to the Government building and Government platforms of my Chef de Cabinet

based on a supposed incident that took place yesterday January 7th in my office

without me being present. I find it quite unfortunate that such decision was made

without allowing the competent authority which is my person to hear both parties and

decide on a way forward.

Nonetheless after having heard all parties involved in this process, I stand in full support

of my Chef de Cabinet as based on my own research conducted today.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Minister-Brug-Official-Statement-Regarding-the-Suspension-of-the-Chef-de-Cabinet.aspx