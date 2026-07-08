STREET INTERVIEWS / Baccalaureate 2026: Are the results up to expectations? | FAXINFO

The baccalaureate results were released yesterday morning for final-year students in Saint-Martin. In the general and technological tracks, 239 candidates were registered, and 80% obtained their diploma on the first attempt, a success rate higher than last year, according to the headmaster.

169 students were enrolled in vocational baccalaureate programs, across all specializations. Their pass rate was 59,28% in the first round of exams and is expected to improve after the resit exams scheduled for tomorrow. Outside the Robert Weinum high school in La Savane, emotions ran high: amidst the students' shouts, the parents' tears of joy, and the teachers' smiles, we gathered their reactions.

Wawen N.:

“I got top honors. It was a whole year of hard work, so it’s a huge relief! In the fall, I’ll be starting at Sciences Po on the Reims campus, but affiliated with the Paris institute, which is fantastic, I can’t wait. We don’t specialize at first, so I’m going to try to do a bit of everything, we’ll see how it goes!”

Christine Lefevre and Ninon Michon, ST2S teachers:

“We are thrilled and proud of our students because they worked incredibly hard all year, and the results reflect their dedication. It was a conscientious and hardworking ST2S class. We have five students who earned honors, so we congratulate them wholeheartedly! There's also a touch of nostalgia at seeing them leave. We still have five students in the second round of university applications, so we're here to support them as well. They received their university applications through Parcoursup, and most of them were successful, so we're delighted. What's most frustrating is not knowing their grades and what happens to them afterward. But we've stayed in touch with many of the students in that class.”

Keyhana P.:

"I passed my baccalaureate, I was accepted, that's all, without honors, but at least it's there, I have the baccalaureate! It wasn't that hard, if you study, it's easy. I can't wait to leave now to continue my studies, to get more qualifications. I'm going to do a BTS in Tourism in Toulouse. I'm really so excited to leave, to grow up. My mom is here with me, you can see for yourselves, she's smiling from ear to ear!"

Interview by DR

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-bac-2026-les-resultats-sont-ils-a-la-hauteur-des-attentes/