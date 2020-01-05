2019 Closes with 1.6+ Million Cruise Pax. Port calls on Stakeholders to Move Forward Together in 2020 in Offering New and Enhanced Experiences. | SMN News

POINTE BLANCHE:— The Old Year ended with the destination receiving over 1.6 million cruise passengers (1,631,537) and 565 cruise ship calls in 2019. This is an increase of 2.2 per cent (34,436) over 2018 when the destination received 1,597,101 passengers and 490 cruise ship calls.

Port St. Maarten for the past consecutive five years 2015-2019, has received annually over 1.5 million cruise passengers with the exception of 2017 due to the hurricanes, the number of passengers that year was 1,237,760.

“The destination has been maintaining over 1.5 million cruise passengers per annum. Competition within the Caribbean Basin has

