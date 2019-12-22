2019 Festive Holiday Season: Don’t Drink & Drive. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):—The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, and the Department of Communication (DCOMM), in a collective public service message, is urging motorists not to “Drink and Drive,” during the festive holiday season and during the change-over into the New Year 2020 when many will be out celebrating. The emphasis is on keeping everyone driving on our roads safe.

CPS is calling on the community to check family and friends before they get in front of the wheel of a car after they have had a few drinks.

