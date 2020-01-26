2020 draft budget submitted to CFT. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The 2020 draft Budget has been submitted to the Board of Financial Supervision (CFT) on January 22, 2020.

According to article 11, section 1 of the Kingdom Act Financial Supervision Curacao and Sint Maarten, the CFT will render its advice in regards to the draft budget to the Council of Ministers within 14 days after January 22, 2020.

The Council of Ministers will address the advice on the draft budget rendered by the CFT and, once approved, submit the draft budget to the Council of Advice, who will give its advice the draft budget within 6 weeks. However,

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33776-2020-draft-budget-submitted-to-cft.html