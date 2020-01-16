2020 will be the year of reinvention according to CIFA. | SMN News

Willemstad:— Last Friday, the members of the Curaçao International Financial Services Association (CIFA) gathered at Omundo Restaurant with other notable members of our society to ring in the new year. During its annual new year’s event, CIFA members reflect on the past year and set goals for the current year. The association’s chairperson, Mrs. Nacha de Jesus, announced 2020 to be the year in which the international financial services sector will reinvent itself.

Shifting to a higher gear

The highlight of the evening was a moving speech and toast by CIFA chairperson Nacha de Jesus. She started by thanking her guests

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33723-2020-will-be-the-year-of-reinvention-according-to-cifa.html