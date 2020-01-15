38 potential clients and nine contractors for Home Repair Program. Deadline to Register is Friday. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development & Labor (VSA), held a series of “Information & Registration” sessions from January 4–9, 2020 at the various Community Help Desks.

Participants at the sessions had the distinct opportunity to engage in discussions with the Honourable Minister of VSA, Mrs. Pamela Gordon-Carty.

In her remarks, the Minister addressed the multi challenges that many families are still facing, as result of the 2017 hurricanes. As such, she made use of this platform, a community-based approach, to gather relevant information and to also engage in discussions

