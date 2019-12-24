3rd man arrested for robbery on Supermarket in Cole-Bay. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Special Robbery Unit of KPSM arrested a 3rd suspect in the ongoing investigation of a robbery that took place on union road Cole-bay, on October 4th, 2019. The suspect with the initials M.A.A was arrested while walking in Philipsburg on Monday midday at about 12.00 pm.

This robbery took place around 8:10 pm on October 4, when two young men dressed in black pants, shoes, and hoodies, entered the establishment brandishing a firearm and proceeded to rob the cashier.

The two other suspects who were involved in the robbery were detained at their places of

