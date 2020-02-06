Arrest at PJIA for Human smuggling. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Monday, February 3rd, 2020, the Human Trafficking & Smuggling Unit of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), together with the help of the Alpha team, arrested a male at the Princess Juliana International Airport, who was trying to leave Sint Maarten, in connection with an ongoing case of Human smuggling named “Eagle”.

After the arrest, the suspect J.A.P. was brought to the Police Headquarters in Philipsburg, where he was questioned by the detectives of the Human smuggling unit and remains in custody. Due to the preliminary investigation, the Sint Maarten Police Force will not give any further information

