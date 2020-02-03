Arrest made at Adult Entertainment establishment, for illegal firearm possession. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—The Sint Maarten Police Force Patrols made an early morning arrest over the weekend on the 2nd February 2020 of a male carrying an illegal firearm.

After the male with initials G.H.C (34) was spotted entering the establishment with a firearm, the police were immediately notified. G.H.C was placed under arrest at approximately 5:10 am when the patrols arrived on the scene.

He was brought to the Police Headquarters where he is being held for further investigation and the illegal firearm was confiscated.

KPSM Press Release.

