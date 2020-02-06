Attempted armed robbery at AJC Brouwers Road. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Special Unit Robbery is currently investigating an attempted armed robbery that took place at a Chinese restaurant on the AJC Brouwers road, at approximately 9:30 pm on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020.

On the scene, the police patrol learned that two males, dressed in all black, stormed into the restaurant wearing face masks in an attempt to get the restaurant’s daily earnings. One of the suspects went to the cash register behind the bar, while the other suspect threatened the people in the establishment with a firearm.

The robbers were unsuccessful in their attempt and therefore were unable to obtain

