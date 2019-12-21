Biker died as he struck burnt vehicle on French Quarter main road. | SMN News

MARIGOT:— A 48-year-old motorcycle rider lost his life Friday night after he crashed into an old burnt car wreck that was placed in the middle of the road in the vicinity of the old gendarmerie in French Quarter.

The Gendarmerie is busy conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and also to determine if the rider was driving under the influence of alcohol.

<!– Disqus comments block —

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33588-biker-died-as-he-struck-burnt-vehicle-on-french-quarter-main-road.html