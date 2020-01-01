Boardwalk Christmas Festival Continues with New Year’s Celebration. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) continues the holiday festivities from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. December 31 and January 1, to usher in the New Year with a fun and exciting day of musical entertainment by DJ’s; Christmas Food tasting, Arts and Crafts by local vendors; and treats and liqueur giveaways. There will also be live entertainment and animation throughout Philipsburg and at Captain Hodge’s Wharf.

For the 2020 countdown, there will be live performances from 9:00 pm until 2:00 am by local artists Betty V, Connis Vanterpool, LiLi Johnson-Forbes; Funky Horny Horns; MixMaster

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33636-boardwalk-christmas-festival-continues-with-new-year-s-celebration.html