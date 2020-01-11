BREAKING NEWS: National Alliance and UPP signed coalition agreement, Emmanuel did not sign on. | SMN News

~Demands were being made for VROMI and USP was his preference. ~

PHILIPSBURG: — A coalition agreement has been signed with five members of the National Alliance and the United Peoples Party (NA/UP) Saturday afternoon. Those that signed on behalf of the National Alliance are Silveria Jacobs, Ardwell Irion, William Marlin, Rodolphe Samuel, and Egbert Jurendy Doran.

SMN News learned that MP Christopher Emmanuel did not sign the agreement as his preference is to work with the United St. Maarten Peoples Party (USP). The source said that the current coalition does not need the support of MP Emmanuel

