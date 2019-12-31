Car caught on fire after accident on the L.B.Scott road. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Patrol and Fire department was alerted to a serious traffic accident that took place on L.B. Scott Road December 31st, 2019 around 11.30 pm.

According to the information gathered, both the Mitsubishi Lancer and the Hyundai I-10 were traveling in the same direction, on L.B Scott road heading in the direction of the Emilio Wilson Park, when the driver of the Lancer made a left turn to go onto the Flamboyant road.

The driver of the Hyundai I-10 was overtaking at the same time and collided with the back part of the Lancer who was making the turn

