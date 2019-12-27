Car collided head on with scooter in Oyster Pond. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint. Maarten Police Force Traffic Department is investigating a serious traffic accident involving a private vehicle and a scooter which took on the Hulda B Richardson Street in oyster-pond around 01.15 am on December 25th, 2019.

According to the information gathered, by the traffic department, the driver of a white Nissan March was overtaking a bus and collided head-on into a black scooter traveling in the opposite direction. The scooter rider suffers a fracture spine and other broken bones.

The driver of the white car fled the scene after the accident but showed up at the police station in

