Caribbean comedian celebrates 3-year anniversary of humour column. | SMN News

ST. MAARTEN/CHICAGO:— Award-winning Caribbean comedian, Onicia Muller, celebrates the third anniversary of her weekly humor column, ‘Just Being Funny’ this month.

‘Just Being Funny’ (JBF), which is best described as chicken soup for the naive skeptic’s soul debuted on February 11, 2017, in The Daily Herald’s WEEKender. Each entry is a wild ride with hilarious quotables and pop culture references.

This is Muller’s second long-running column for the newspaper. She says she is determined to keep JBF fresh and in circulation for at least five years. “If the people continue to love it, I’ll tap into my inner

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33911-caribbean-comedian-celebrates-3-year-anniversary-of-humour-column.html