Central Committee meeting of Parliament about the 2018 annual report of the SER. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on, January 22, 2020.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the SER will be present.

The agenda point is:

Annual report 2018 of the SER (IS/1225/2018-2019 dated June 25, 2019)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary session will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable

