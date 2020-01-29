COCI reminds business community to participate in Emigration Expo 2020. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The St Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) is reminding the business community to register to participate in Europe’s biggest event for emigrants, the “Emigration Expo 2020” which will be kicking off within the next two weeks.

The Expo is being held under the theme “A world of opportunities,” and will take place from February 8 to February 9 in Expo Houten in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

The Dutch Caribbean Islands will be having a stand at the Expo from where exhibitors can network with the visitors.

Chamber registrants will get a special rate. Interested

