Continuation Plenary Public session of Parliament about the appointment of a Chairperson and member of the General Audit Chamber. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Plenary Public session on January 21, 2020.

The Public meeting which was adjourned on December 12, 2019 will be reconvened on Tuesday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

2. Advice on appointment Chairperson General Audit Chamber

(IS/210/2019-2020 dated October 29, 2019)

3. Advice on appointment member General Audit Chamber

(IS/277/2019-2020 dated November 8, 2019)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

