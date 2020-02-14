CPS: Increase in influenza cases. Calls on community to increase preventative measures like handwashing. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The flu season is well underway, and the Collective Prevention Service (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), has observed a consistent increase in the number of influenza cases over the past four weeks, with fever and respiratory symptoms being most reported.

CPSs flu-prevention guidance is to get vaccinated which offers effective protection against influenza; adhere to proper handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and cough/sneeze etiquettes (cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing).

Influenza spreads from an infected person to others

