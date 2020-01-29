CPS: Reminder Prevent mosquito breeding sites due to recent rain showers. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):—The Collective Preventive Services (CPS), a government department under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, is calling on the community to check their yards and business outdoor work areas in search of potential mosquito breeding sites due to the recent rain showers for standing water.

Breeding sites include anywhere that water can settle. This includes tin cans, old tires, empty paint cans, buckets, old saucers, flowerpots, cemetery urns/vase, old pet dishes, unused plastic swimming pools or other containers that collect and hold water.

In addition, owners of boats whether at home or in boatyards for

