Cupecoy Sunset Toastmasters club Presents "Red Light Special". | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, The Cupecoy Sunset Toastmasters Club has organized a special meeting for the 13th of February 2020 under the theme “Red Light Special.” It will be in the form of a friendly competition between all Toastmasters clubs on the island where the winner will walk away with bragging rights and tokens of love. The general public is invited to come out as it promises to be an exciting evening where the presenters will entitle their speech after a “love/romantic song” of their choice and elaborate on it in the body of their speech.

