Cupecoy Sunset Toastmasters Club Valentine Contest a huge success. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Cupecoy Sunset Toastmasters Club held its Valentine Contest on Thursday 13th February 2020 at the AUC School of Medicine in Cupecoy.

Five contestants from various Toastmasters clubs took part and what an evening of fun and excitement it was with each speech entitled named after a famous love song.

The overall winner was Toastmaster Cheryl Dangleben-York who represented Cupecoy Sunset Toastmasters Club with the speech title Lady in Red

Toastmaster Shannon Richardson came in 2nd place with Toastmaster Isabella Hyman in 3rd place.

We would like to thank all the contestants, the judges and the audience

