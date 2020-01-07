DCOMM and Cable TV to bring Live Election Coverage on Election Day. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— During the Parliamentary Elections 2020 on Thursday, January 9th, the Department of Communication (DCOMM) in collaboration with Cable TV will be bringing hourly updates from the different polling stations throughout the day on Channel 115 and also via radio and the world wide web.

The hourly updates will be distributed to all media houses on Sint Maarten.

Tune in to SXMGOV Radio Station 107.9 FM and the other radio stations on the island for election 2020 coverage.

Live coverage will also be available via the Government of Sint Maarten’s Website:

