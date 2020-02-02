Deutsche Bank terminates all businesses with Curacao Banks, Vidanova seeking alternative correspondent bank. | SMN News

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG:— Clients using Vidanova Bank on Curacao will have some hiccups during the first week of February 2020 as Deutsche Bank has cut all working relations with Curacao (derisking).

A letter sent to clients of Vidanova bank informing them that due to the derisking Vidanova is currently out of a correspondent bank, therefore, clients of the said bank are unable to make transfers in US currency until February 8th, 2020 when Vidanova seals an agreement with an alternative correspondent bank.

Vidanova in its letter dated January 30th, 2020 informed its clients that Vidanova has good financial soundness. The letters

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33815-deutsche-bank-terminates-all-businesses-with-curacao-banks-vidanova-seeking-alternative-correspondent-bank.html