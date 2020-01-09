ELECTION WATCH: 2020 St. Maarten Parliamentary Election Results with Livestream. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Eligible voters will be heading to the polls on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 to cast their votes to elect 15 Members of Parliament. The anticipation as to which political party will take over power will come to an end Thursday night into early Friday morning. Contesting the election are seven political parties, namely: United Democrats (UD), United People’s Party (UPP), United St. Maarten Party (USP), Party for Progress (PFP), People’s Progressive Alliance (PPA), St. Maarten Christian Party (SMCP) and National Alliance (NA).

