Emerald suspects found guilty on all charges, suspects filed appeal. | SMN News

~ MP Frans Richardson lost voting rights for 5 years, Mingo unable to work for Government-owned companies.~

PHILIPSBURG:— Lawyers representing Member of Parliament Frans Richardson, Mark Mingo, and Oneal Arrindell all heard via teleconference on Wednesday that their clients were all convicted all charges brought against them in the Emerald Investigation which involves fraud at the Port of St. Maarten.

Member of Parliament Frans Richardson was sentenced to 36 months imprisonment while he has lost his voting rights for a period of five years. The court found that Richardson accepted $370,000.00 in bribes from the dredging project conducted

