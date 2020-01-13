Emmanuel clears the air, wants coalition MPs to sign allegiance document. | SMN News

~ Says UPP have always been the demise of the NA, UPS was his preferred choice.~

PHILIPSBURG/MARIGOT:— Member of Parliament Christopher Emmanuel broke the silence on Monday on the __ talk show on SOS radio hosted by Fernando Clark.

Emmanuel said his main concern for not signing the coalition agreement was because he has questions regarding the coalition partners regarding their loyalty.

The UPP has always been the demise of the National Alliance.

Emmanuel further explained that the UPP has always undermined the National Alliance government, while the United St. Maarten Peoples Party (USP) was his preferred

