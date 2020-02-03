EPIC Awarded Grant by Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds for Plant Catalog. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) Sint Maarten is pleased to announce receipt of a grant award from the Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied (PBCCG) to conduct a bio-inventory of all locally found vascular plants. The research is led by botanist Franklin Axelrod, PhD, of Puerto Rico University, who has vast botanical experience throughout the Antilles, having identified and catalogued many specimens from Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, St. Eustatius and Saba. His publications include A Systematic Vademecum to the Vascular Plants of Sint Eustatius and A Systematic Vademecum to the Vascular Plants of Puerto Rico.

