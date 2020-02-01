EXCLUSIVE: PJIAE CFO Gerben Stevast quits, new replacement is being sought. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gerben Stevast has quit his job at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE).

SMN News understands that Stevast will be leaving as of Monday. Sources say Stevast reportedly has family-related issues.

SMN News further learned that the former chairman of the Supervisory Board Michel Hodge and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Mingo already met with a potential replacement in the Netherlands in early January.

SMN News contacted Michel Hodge for a comment and he said he is no longer on the Supervisory Board of PJIAE. Further research shows that Hodge’s term

