Fabian Badejo to sign Fantasies at Van Dorp on Wednesday. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Fabian Badejo will sign copies of Fantasies – Love-making poems at Van Dorp bookstore in Madame Estate, Wednesday, February 12, from 12 noon to 5 pm, said Jacqueline Sample, publisher at HNP.

The book of erotic poems is “a perfect gift for your Valentine,” said Badejo. “Give that special someone a gift of Fantasies for Valentine’s Day and she, or he, will NEVER forget you.”

The general public and the store’s customers are invited to visit Van Dorp and “enjoy this live treat” of meeting the author and having their gift book signed, said Sample.

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33894-fabian-badejo-to-sign-fantasies-at-van-dorp-on-wednesday.html