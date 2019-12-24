Firemen battling early morning fire opposite Simpson Bay Police Outpost. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Firemen were busy this morning battling an early morning bush fire opposite the Simpson Bay Police Outpost.

Police Spokesman Josepha told SMN News that the fire started where the old car rental was opposite the police outpost. Josepha said the car rental is no longer operational and that the area was covered with bushes.

The Police Spokesman said the fire was brought under control while no homes were threatened.

