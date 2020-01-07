General and national strike on January 9, 2020. | SMN News

PARIS/ MARIGOT:— After several days of interprofessional mobilization last December, several workers’ unions and high school and student organizations are calling for a new general and national strike on Thursday, January 9, 2020, as well as demonstrations throughout France. This movement is in dispute with the pension reform project.

SMN News learned that several unions on St. Martin including teachers will be participating in the one-day general strike, No official confirmation has been received on whether or not roads will be blocked. SMN News is monitoring the situation closely and will bring further updates when it becomes available.

