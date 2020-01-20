Immigration personnel met their French side counterparts. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— In the context of maintaining a good working relationship between the Dutch and French side immigration departments, a working visit was arranged on Friday, January 17th, 2020 with their counterparts on the French Side.

The visiting group from Dutch Sint Maarten consisted of personnel from the Immigration and Border control and KMar.

The immigration personnel visited different departments on the French side, under the guidance of the colleagues of the French Side Immigration (SPAF). During the tour, the group from the Dutch Side was able to visit the following centers:

-Detention Center in Concordia

-Anguilla- St. Barths seaport

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33742-immigration-personnel-met-their-french-side-counterparts.html