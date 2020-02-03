Jetair begins bi-weekly flight to SXM. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—Since the start of ALM, the Curaçao – St. Maarten – Curaçao route has been operated by all former Curaçao airline companies.

As it is a very traditional route because of our constitutional ties established in the former Dutch Antilles. Because of our history, our islands have deeply rooted relationships resulting in family and business-related travel.

Jetair Caribbean is no exception and will continue with this tradition. For that reason, we are here today to celebrate our inaugural flight into St. Maarten and to maintain this connectivity between our islands.

Jetair Caribbean will be operating this route with two Fokker 70 (F70),

