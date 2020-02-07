Joint effort meeting held to combat the rise in car theft crimes. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— In an effort to combat the increase in car theft crimes on both the Dutch side and the French side of the island, the Sint Maarten Police Force(KPSM) together with the Public Prosecutor (OM) met with the Gendarmerie on Thursday 6th February, to come up with plan of approach to solve this growing issue.

The meeting, which was held at the Philipsburg police station, was a means for all parties to come up with a joint solution to help alleviate car theft and formulate a tackle plan to do so. During the meeting, information was exchanged of

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33866-joint-effort-meeting-held-to-combat-the-rise-in-car-theft-crimes.html