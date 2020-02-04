Leonald Connor School Bus Schedule. | SMN News

~Busses to take students to and from temporary locations~

COLE BAY- Leonald Connor School would like to remind parents that tomorrow the busses will take the students to their temporary locations and back. The bussing regulation is as follows:

Leonald Conner School

The bus regulation for LCS remains the same.

Methodist Church Hall, Union Road Cole Bay:

All busses will be passing on the route to the Church Hall.

After school Mr. Bell (Yellow bus# P4316) will pick up all students at the Methodist Church and bring them to LCS. There they will board

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33843-leonald-connor-school-bus-schedule.html