Love is in the air. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Valentine’s day is around the corner, so give your loved one something special this year, like valentine candles or gift baskets hand made by the clients of the Mental Health Foundation!

The MHF will be selling them today and tomorrow at Kooyman Megastore between 10 am and 2 pm!

Single candles range from 2$ to 10$, and the baskets are 15$ & $20, and the proceedings will go directly to the clients!

The candles are handmade in the candle making room within the Mental Health Foundation in the job training sessions. The clients:’’ Valentine is a special time

