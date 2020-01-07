Man arrested with large quantity of drugs during Traffic Stop. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The police force of Sint. Maarten in its implementation of the end of year-end safety plan held different traffic controls over the island. During one of these traffic controls that took place on the Welfare road in the early morning of January 6th, 2020 a driver with the initials, K.B was stopped.

During an inspection that was done in connection with the technical aspects of the vehicle, a large amount of narcotics was encountered.

The suspect immediately arrested by the patrol and brought over to the police station where he is being held for questioning.

KPSM Press Release.

