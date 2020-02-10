Man injured during robbery. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The detectives of the Special Unit Robberies are investigating a robbery that took place on Saturday, February 08th, 2020 about 03.10 am, in the area of Maho area where a man was shot and injured.

Several police patrols, the Police Forensic Department, and the Ambulance Department were sent to the location to investigate the situation. On the scene the police patrol found a male victim bleeding from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim stated that he was sitting in a bar in the area of Maho reef when a man entered the bar brandishing

