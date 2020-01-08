Marcellina Loblack ILO Certified Labour Mediator. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Marcellina Loblack by successfully completing the ILO training program in Conciliation/Mediation of Labour Disputes has now achieved certification by the ILO in Labour Mediation.

Prior to this, Ms. Loblack participated in two ILO related training in the area of Labour Mediation namely “Negotiation Skills for the world of work” and “Building effective labour dispute prevention and resolution systems”, at the ILO Training Center in Turin, Italy.

The Labour Mediator is an official at the Policy Department of Labour within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour. Ms. Loblack is however independent in performing her duties and

