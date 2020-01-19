Minister Irion addresses the concerns of the teachers and staff of Martin Luther King Jr School. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Thursday, The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport went to meet the teachers of the Martin Luther King Jr. school after they organized a sit-in. This protest was due to their concerns of possible mold in the classrooms. Minister Irion and his cabinet listened to the concerns of the teachers and began addressing the issues.

On Friday, The Minister brought dehumidifiers to the school and had it assessed. Apparently, the primary issue was caused by sewage affluence. The minister had the sewage pits pumped, the buildings sprayed to kill harmful bacteria and the lights fully restored in

