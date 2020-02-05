Minister of VSA meets with owners of Diamond Resort on re-assuring opportunities for local construction workers. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, Mrs. Pamela Gordon Carty (MBA), along with the head of labor affairs met with the owners of Diamonds Resorts on Wednesday, January 22nd to discuss the positive way moving forward pertaining to the ongoing construction project at hand. During this meeting, the Minister of VSA expressed her objective to decrease the number of foreign workers on construction job sites and highly encouraged the project managers to look at hiring local and skilled workers. Both parties agreed to be in full cooperation with each other and promised to increase the

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33846-minister-of-vsa-meets-with-owners-of-diamond-resort-on-re-assuring-opportunities-for-local-construction-workers.html