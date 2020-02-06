Ministry VROMI Traffic Alert: A. Th. Illidge Road Closure on Saturday. | SMN News

Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development and Infrastructure (Ministry VROMI), announces that there will be a road closure of a section of the A. Th. Illidge road – Dutch Quarter – the proximity of Nazareth road for motorized traffic on Saturday, February 8 from 7.00 am until 12.00 pm.

Motorists are advised to be vigilant and observant of the traffic diversion directional signs.

The road closure is in connection with the maintenance of the sewage pump pit in the vicinity of Nazareth road.

Ministry VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this may

