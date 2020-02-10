Ministry VROMI Traffic Alert: Emergency road repairs on Airport Road Monday Evening. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development and Infrastructure (Ministry VROMI), announces that there will be emergency road repairs taking place on Monday, February 10 in the evening hours on the Airport Boulevard.

The works will be carried out by Windward Roads at 8.00 pm in the vicinity of the Airport Fire & Rescue Services Building.

Motorists are advised to be vigilant and observant of the traffic diversion directional signs as well as road crews who will be busy carrying out asphalt patch work.

Ministry VROMI apologizes for any inconvenience this

