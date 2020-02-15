Ministry VROMI Traffic Alert: Pothole road repairs continues this weekend. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Development and Infrastructure (Ministry VROMI), announces that its pothole road repair program will continue this weekend.

The works will be carried out by Windward Roads during the evening hours and weather permitting.

On Saturday, February 15, road repair crews will be working on the Sucker Garden road; Sunday, February 16, Juancho Yrausquin boulevard and the Nisbeth road; Monday, February 17, Nisbeth road and Cannegieter street; Tuesday, February 18, Cannegieter street; and Wednesday, February 19, Arch road.

Motorists are advised to be vigilant and observant of

