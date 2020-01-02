Ministry VSA Commences with Home Repair Project 2020. Outreach session planned for January 4. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), after carrying out a quick assessment of what was done on the various recovery initiatives that took place in 2018-2019, within the ministry, one initiative that stood out was the home repair programs carried out by Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs.

Reason for the above is that over 135 clients were assisted, via their home repair projects, and yet the department continues to receive referrals and or requests for home repair.

The results coming out of these projects serves

